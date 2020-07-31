Two feared dead in Warri cult clash

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Two persons were reportedly killed as rival cult groups clashed in Mosogar community, Ethiope West council area of Delta on Thursday evening.

The Nation learnt the incident, which left several persons injured, was between Aiye and Arrobaga confraternities.

It was gathered one of the cult groups retaliated an earlier attack on its members.

The group, whose members were injured earlier in the afternoon, were alleged to have launched the night attack where two persons were feared killed.

One of the victims was said to have been axed to death while the second was allegedly shot at close range.

The number of the injured could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

But sources claimed those injured in the attack include residents currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the locality.

The Delta State Police Command however, denied there were fatalities, while confirming the clash.

Its spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, stated via an SMS that five arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

She said, “there was cult clash but no death. Five arrests”.

Like this: Like Loading...