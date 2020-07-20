Two feared dead, one kidnapped in A’Ibom cult clash

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a cult clash between Debam and Iceland confraternities in Akwa Ibom State.

The clash also resulted in the kidnap of one person.

The incident occurred in Inen Ikot Eteye and Ikot Inyang villages of Inen community in OrukAnam local government area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt the two groups launched an attack at about 7pm on Sunday.

One Ubong Okon Udo Ibanga, who operates a drinking joint opposite the village primary school in the area, was killed in the fracas.

An eyewitness, Nse Okon Udo, said the second victim who lived near the community market square popularly known as Urua idung Okuwa was hacked by the same squad that killed the drinking joint operator.

He said they also made away with the corpse.

Nse, who did not disclose identity of the second victim, explained they died on the spot after being hit by several gunshots.

He said the same gang escaped to the neighboring village in Ikot Inyang where one welder was kidnapped.

Another eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the sporadic gunshots caused residents to flee and created panic in the community.

“As I speak with you now , I ran away from my house since yesterday to hide in another village. When we heard the shootings , we knew that the” boys ” are here again.

“Before we knew it two young men were down. I packed few things like a pregnant woman carrying her emergency bag with my family and ran away to this place now”

” I don’t know when I would return home. Our village is not safe for everybody. The cultists always attack rival group members but now they operate house to house every night stealing ,killing and kidnapping.

“The one they kidnapped in another village is a welder who was doing well in his trade but later broke and returned home . we don’t why they kidnapped him”.

Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom Police Command , CSP Nnudam Frederick, said the matter has not been reported by the DPO of OrukAnam local government area where the incident occurred.

