Two held for dehumanising lady

From Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Police have identified three policemen and a civilian reportedly linked to a viral video in which a woman was dehumanised.

Two of the three persons have been arrested, according to a statement yesterday on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police, @PoliceNG.

Tijani Olatunji, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and Gboyega Oyeniyi, an Inspector, are said to be in custody “for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public,” the tweet said, adding that efforts were intensified to arrest two other accomplices. The two policemen arrested have been detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba, it was said.

