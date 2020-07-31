Two in court over disconnection of power

From James Azania, Lokoja

Two officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Kogi, James Olayemi and Lameed Obadaki have been arraigned before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court, Kogi State, over illegal and malicious disconnection of electricity supply.

They were arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court I, in Lokoja presided over by Chief Magistrate Tanko Mohammed, and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The prosecuting counsel, O.C. King, represented by Emeje Aruwa, stated that the private prosecution case was brought pursuant to Sections 86, 87, 88, 107 (a), (e), 108(1) (c), 111, 112 and 113 of the Kogi State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017, by Dennis Osanwuta, a surveyor.

“The defendants, on March 10, 2020, along with others still at large, did “maliciously and unlawfully disconnect electricity supply to metre with Account number 715718350 supplying electricity to the building being occupied by the complainant No 1, NIWA Quarters, Lokoja, Kogi State.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed granted the two accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety each in like sum after he considered their application.

