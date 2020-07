Aceh, at the tip of Sumatra, is the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia to impose Islamic sharia law, which allows flogging for a range of offences including prostitution, gambling, adultery, drinking alcohol, and gay sex. The punishment was handed down Monday in Langsa city where dozens gathered to watch the pair get lashed, despite bans […]

