Two killed, three injured in Lagos accident

Precious Igbonwelundu

Two persons were on Sunday evening killed and three others injured after a truck crashed into a commercial bus in Lagos.

The accident occurred at Sadiku Bridge, Ilasa along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

It was gathered a 20ft container with registration number SGM715XA collided into the bus, which was discharging passengers by the bus stop.

While three of the occupants were said to have escaped unhurt, two died on the spot and three others, including the driver sustained varying injuries.

According to the Director General (DG) Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) the injured were rushed to General Hospital, Isolo.

“The impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two passengers, one male and one female.

“The agency’s Super Metro and forklift are on ground to recover the fallen truck. SEHMU is on hand to recover the remains of the fatalities.

“LASTMA and the Nigeria Police are controlling the resultant traffic. We expect normal traffic flow to resume shortly,” he said.

