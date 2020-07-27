Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Two persons have been shot in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area following a supremacy battle between two rival secret cults, the Icelanders and Greenlanders.

While sources said the two people were shot dead during the heavy gun battle, the police said nobody died in the incident that occurred at Amadi-Ama area of the state capital.

It was gathered that the gunshots, which started around 6am, created panic in the area and compelled drivers and commuters to seek alternative routes.

A source, who spoke in confidence said: “This morning the two cult groups terrorising Amadi-Ama clashed. They held the area hostage for hours shooting before the police came. As they were shooting two people died. But I don’t know whether they are cult boys too. After shooting they all ran away.”

READ ALSO: Death toll rises to 52 in Rivers as residents avoid face masks

The Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development, but said peace had been restored to the area.

He said: “We are aware of the unfortunate usual senseless act of war of supremacy between the Icelander and Greenlander cult groups at Amadi-Ama this morning.

“We were alerted and we mobilised to the scene, but on arrival the bad boys fled. The Police are on their trail. We have restored normalcy in the area.

“A Keke (tricycle) driver was shot on the leg in the incident and he is receiving treatment. So far, no life was lost in the incident. We have taken over the place.”

He urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses and called on the public to always provide useful information to the police to combat crime.

The post Two shot as rival cult groups clash in Rivers appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...