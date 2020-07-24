U.S. Court Gives Reasons Why Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas Will Not Be Granted Bail

Some major reasons why Ramon Abbas AKA Hushpuppi, must remain in detention have been given a United States Court sitting in Illinois.

Mr Abbas who is known for his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram was arrested in Dubai for wire fraud and extradited to the U.S. on July 3, 2020.

According to The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hushpuppi was part of a network that made “hundreds of millions of dollars” from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

The court, in a comprehensive report on the detention hearing, has given some reasons for refusal to grant Hushpuppi bail.

Released on Monday, the report was based on the recommendations of the Pretrial services, which provides the court quality information about the defendants.

“The court agreed with the recommendation of Pretrial Services that Mr Abbas presents a risk of non-appearance and that he should be removed to the charging district in California in custody,” the report said.

The court, in addition to the discovery, cited five major factors for Hushpuppi’s detention.

The major factors cited include:

Mr Abbas is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted,

Lacks significant community or family ties to the district,

Has significant family or other ties outside the United States,

Lacks legal status in the country

May be subject to removal or deportation for serving any period of incarceration.

The Order said:

“The court agrees with the recommendation of Pretrial Services that Mr Abbas presents a serious risk of nonappearance and that he should be removed to the charging district in California in custody. In addition, the Court finds Abbas presents a serious risk of flight to avoid this prosecution with the meaning of 18 USC 3142(f)(2).

“Although the defence proffers that Abbas is loved and respected in Dubai as a celebrity and, therefore, he would stay in the United States to fight these charges and clear his name, the inference the Court takes from Abbas’s status in Dubai is that he has every incentive to return there as soon as possible regardless of the pendency of criminal charges in the United States.

“There is no good reason for Abbas to stay in this country while these charges are pending. Abbas told Pretrial Services he has lived in Nigeria most of his life and he still has family there with whom he maintains frequent contact. During just the last few years, Abbas also says he has lived in or visited Malaysia, Dubai, and Paris, and the government proffers that Abbas recently obtained passports from St. Kits and Nevis…

“For these reasons, and those stated on the record, Abbas shall be removed to the charging district in the custody of the US Marshal.

“The defendant is remanded to the custody of the Attorney General or to the Attorney General’s representative for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal. The defendant must be afforded a reasonable opportunity for private consultation with defence counsel. On the order of a court of the United States or on request of an attorney for the Government, the person in charge of the corrections facility must deliver the defendant to a United States Marshal for the purpose of an appearance in connection with a court proceeding.”

If found guilty and convicted of the alleged crimes, Hushpuppi could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

