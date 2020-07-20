UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, Suspended for Six Months

Kamaru Usman, Ultimate Fighting Championship, welterweight champion, has been handed a six-month medical suspension.

Kamaru Usman has been handed a massive 180-day medical suspension after breaking his nose against Jorge Masvidal. The 33 years old Nigerian Welterweight Chamopion , suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend.

Masvidal was also suspended for 30 days due to a forehead laceration in his defeat.

Alex Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Petr Yan are the other fighters suspended.

Usman, who is expected to face Gilbert Burns in his next fight, said he would prefer to face Georges St-Pierre, who retired in 2017.

“Honestly I would have to say Georges St-Pierre,” the seventh-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter told TMZ Sports.

“Right now we’re tied for the record, most consecutive wins in the welterweight division.

“Georges is a tough guy, Georges is a legend, Georges is a guy that’s been around for a while.

“(He) has put his time in and is considered as one of the best, and that’s where I aim to be.

“Georges can still do it, he proved it two years ago when he came back, I feel he’s still able to do it.

“I feel he’s still able to come in and be that opponent that people are unsure like you know what, ‘we don’t know if Usman has got this one,’ and I think that Georges St-Pierre can be that guy.

“If Georges wants to do it, Georges can get it too.”

Kamaru Usman will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals. Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will miss a month himself due to a forehead laceration sustained in his defeat. The American veteran took the fight on just six days' notice but failed to pull off a miraculous win.

