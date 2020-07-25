Uganda: Minister Onek Accuses Three MPs of Defamation, Wants Shs400m

[Monitor] The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hillary Onek has sued three lawmakers seeking for Shs400 million as damages for allegedly defaming him.
[Monitor] The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hillary Onek has sued three lawmakers seeking for Shs400 million as damages for allegedly defaming him.
[Monitor] The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Eng. Hillary Onek has sued three lawmakers seeking for Shs400 million as damages for allegedly defaming him.
Comments