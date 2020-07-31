Uganda: The Netherlands – Reunite Refugee Family With Their Children, Don’t Deport the Parents, UN Human Rights Experts Urge

[OHCHR] Geneva — They expressed serious concerns over the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service’s intention to revoke the refugee status of Jude Kasangaki and Anita Mavita and deport them to Uganda, along with their youngest child, a one-year-old boy, while leaving their other seven children scattered across five foster homes in the Netherlands.

