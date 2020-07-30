UK Rapper Wiley Says He’s Not A Racist After Twitter Ban

British rapper Wiley apologised Wednesday for “generalising” but refused to distance himself completely from anti-Semitic posts that got him permanently banned by Twitter. “I’m not racist, you know. I’m a businessman,” Wiley told Sky News after the social media platform made its temporary suspension of the artist permanent. “My comments should not have been directed […]

