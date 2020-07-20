Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi on Monday signed into law the revised 2020 budget of N132,002,391,626.66.

The revised budget suffered a 25.9 percent reduction from the previous version of N178,136,634,975.38, which was passed into law in January.

Speaking at the virtual event, Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze, said the downward revision of the budget became necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected economic productivity.

Orlando said the state aligned itself with the Federal expected Gross Domestic Product, GDP of -4.42% and inflation rate of 14.13%. In producing the budget.

A breakdown of the budget shows for recurrent expenditure, Personnel cost reduced by 14.21% from N18.158B to N15.577B.

Also, overhead cost increased by 23.43% from N22.922B to N28.293B, recurrent contingency was reduced by 80% from N5B to N1B.

For capital expenditure, there was a 33% reduction in Capital Expenditure from N127.056B to N85.132B and capital contingency was reduced by 60% from N5B to N2B.

Umahi, while signing the budget, said the state was focusing much on agriculture to recover from the pandemic.

The post Umahi signs revised Ebonyi N132bn budget into law appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...