Unilever holds 95th AGM, declares N60.487bn turnover

Unilever Nigeria Plc has declared a turnover of N60.5 billion for the financial year ended December 2019. In line with its resolve to enhance profitability, the Board and Management of Unilever Nigeria Plc. has assured the shareholders of their commitment to good corporate governance that would, in turn, drive sustainability and efficiency across every aspect […]

