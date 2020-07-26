Unilever Nigeria loses N519m in H1

Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded net loss of N519 million in first half 2020 as the conglomerate saw steep declines in sales across product categories.

Interim report and accounts of Unilever Nigeria for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 released yesterday at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that turnover dropped by 35.9 per cent from N42.7 billion in first half 2019 to N27.3 billion in first half 2020. Gross profit dropped by 45.7 per cent from N11.346 billion to N6.156 billion.

As against profit before tax of N4.698 billion recorded in first half 2019, the company posted pre-tax loss of N567 million in first half 2020.

After taxes, net loss stood at N519 million 2020 compared with net profit of N3.515 million posted in first half 2019. Loss per share stood at 9.0

kobo in first half 2020 as against earnings per share of 60 kobo recorded in comparable period of 2019.

The first half results worsened earnings outlook for Unilever Nigeria after it posted a pre-tax loss of N8.3 billion in 2019.

Key extracts of the financial statement of the company for the year ended December 31, 2019 had shown that turnover dropped by 35 per cent from N92 billion in 2018 to N60.2 billion in 2019.

Gross profit dropped from N27.4 billion in 2018 to N6.67 billion in 2019. Notwithstanding cost control measures, the company relapsed from operating profit of N10.43 billion in 2018 to operating loss of N10.35 billion.

Loss before tax stood at N8.3 billion in 2019 as against pre-tax profit of N13.6 billion in 2018. With a tax gain of N4.1 billion in 2019, net loss after tax stood at N4.2 billion as against profit after tax of N10.1 billion recorded in 2018.

Unilever Nigeria recently assured shareholders of its efforts to ensure a sustained and steady growth in the company’s operations engineered to achieve better returns on their investments.

Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Yaw Nsarkoh said although Unilever Nigeria continues to operate in a tough environment, it is now beginning to see momentum behind enhanced costs and operational efficiencies.

“Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its short- and long-term growth ambitions with clear emphasis on cost and operational efficiencies, increasing market share across key categories, reinvesting behind our iconic brands and improved route-to-market,” Nsarkoh said.

The company noted that its strategic initiatives rest on its global best practices, strong heritage as well as the professionalism of its people.

