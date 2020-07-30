University Student Dies After Being Crushed by Soap Making Machine in WAW Factory

Richard Gbadebo, a 21-year-old student of the University of Ibadan died after falling into a soap-making machine on Monday at a factory owned by Henkel Nigeria Limited, makers of WAW detergent and bar soap.

According to multiple reports, Richards, who was a 300 Level student of European Studies at UI, was on a holiday job at the factory located in Oluyole, Ibadan, due to the closure of schools caused by COVID-19.

The Association of Faculty of Arts Students, UI, announced his death in a statement saying, “It is completely disheartening to announce the death of Mr Gbadebo Richard, a 300 level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

“Your fervor to become greater in life was cut short by your sudden death. Team Evolution uses this medium to sympathise with the family of our late AFASITE who was active, effective, and diligent in studies. We pray that God be with the family and wipe out similar occurrences.”

The deceased, who was an operator at Henkel Global Industries Ltd, was on the night shift when he unknowingly slipped into the machine that took his life.

The other workers were not aware until they saw blood coming out through the other side of the machine.

It was learnt that the father of the deceased retrieved the corpse from the premises of the company and the remains were subsequently buried on Wednesday.

The incident sparked outrage online with some people who claimed to be former staffers of Henkel complaining about the poor welfare and safety measures at the company.

