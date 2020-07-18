Unscrewing nuts in Afenfia’s ‘The Mechanics of Yenagoa’

Title: The Mechanics of Yenagoa

Author: Michael Afenfia

Pages: 305

Publisher: Masobe Books

Reviewer: Nathaniel Bivan

As I write this review, I hear that this book is flying off bookstore shelves across the continent. In fact, a few days ago, a bookseller in Abuja told me over the phone that they were out of stock and had to re-order. This is the kind of good news that gets bookworms excited, these are the kind of testimonies to a great work of art that makes readers (and reviewers) go out there to find out what the fuss is all about. And, well, this is why.

For starters, an introduction to this novel’s main character: the impulsive, sometimes foolish, but also soft-hearted Ebinimi who is passionate about fixing cars even while working on a post-graduate degree.

You see, the moment Ebinimi decides to use a politician’s car for a date, the second he gets his hands soiled in a job besides repairing vehicles, his life takes a path he never ever imagined. Before then, he’s just an ordinary mechanic who shares his space with a church, one that draws passionate members like his loudmouthed girlfriend, Blessing, and his elder sister, Ebiakpo. Incidentally, the man who pastors the church, Reverend Ebizimor, is Ebinimi’s tenant but gets to use the building for free due to Ebiakpo’s enthusiasm for the man of God’s work, after all “Reverend Ebizimor was responsible for her first and only pregnancy.”

When Ebinimi is almost killed by a gang that mistakes him for Honourable Aaron Barnabas-Treatment, the owner of the posh car he takes his side chick, Adinna, on a date in, it sets the stage for a relationship with the politician that will alter his fortune and lead him on a dangerous path. So, Ebinimi will play a vital role in setting up his best friend, Aguero, will end up being blackmailed by his fellow mechanic, Saka, and wake up days after lucky to be alive after a hit he ordered and which backfired on him.

The characters in ‘The Mechanics of Yenagoa’ are so alive that a reader will find it difficult not to relate with some of their experiences. Humour is this novel’s strength while treating some issues that will ordinarily not make you laugh in real life. For example, when Aguero is set up to ruin his father’s political career, it’s a mirror for today’s political battles, when Honourable Aaron Barnabas-Treatment becomes Defence Minister, it shows how those who fight dirty still get to the upper echelons of power, and when Reverend Ebizimor harps on money matters it illustrates how religion is used by some preachers to manipulate their congregation.

In the case of Saka, who remixes popular Nigerian songs in a funny and awkward manner, Michael Afenfia does something commendable. While at the same time hyping local songs, he shows how talent can be found in the little things we do.

Although talk of sex and scenes where it takes place springs up in several parts of this work, the author has a very skilful way of not making it graphic, thereby making it easy for ‘sex scene sensitive’ readers to follow. Plus, well, Ebinimi seems to respect his girls so much that he respects the guy code of “not telling” while narrating his story. This brings us to the subject of love and a strong belief in one’s career path where Ebinimi flounders in the first category but appears resolute about the latter. Whether that will change is an entirely different matter.

Then there’s the cliff hanger at the end of every chapter. This is arguably one of the most valuable plot mechanics (pun intended) any novelist can hope to pull off.

Also, if everyone in the entire planet purchases a copy of Afenfia’s ‘The Mechanics of Yenagoa,’ it will be for these reasons: one is that Ebinimi speaks with a South-south twang that many Nigerians and Africans will either relate to or absolutely love. If the rest of the world doesn’t, then it will be intrigued by it and most likely try to find Yenagoa on the map. Finally, stories revolving around the daily lives of mechanics isn’t common. And who would think of putting a church and a mechanic workshop in one place? Michael Afenfia.

However, like every work of art, this book has its flaws, and the ones here most likely made (or will make) both writer and publisher cringe. Before this, it’s important to point out that the cover design and general quality of the product is commendable. Many readers will find the display of tools from the cover and inside pages interesting. Back to the flaws: in a few instances, the word ‘highlight’ (p140) was used instead of ‘alight’ and ‘where’ for ‘were’ among others. But these are typos that a reprint will easily solve in the future as we all wait for Nollywood’s screen adaptation or even a Netflix original TV show of ‘The Mechanics of Yenagoa.’

