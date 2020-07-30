UPDATE: Popular Kogi Businessman, Ofodile, Killed On Lokoja-Abuja Highway Was Assassinated By Close Associate

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr Ofodile was ambushed and murdered on the Lokoja-Abuja in an attacked that was suspected to be by kidnappers.

The position of police was also corroborated by the leader of the gang, one Vincent Omogor following his arrest by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives in collaboration with vigilantes in the state. Mr Omogor and 27 others were paraded at the command’s headquarters in Lokoja yesterday.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ayuba, who briefed journalists over the development, said the suspect was arrested in Orehi, Kogi Local Government Area of the State.

Mr Ofodile met his death in the hands of his attackers on the Abuja-Lokoja highway last month.

The Commissioner of Police noted that the suspect confessed and mentioned his other cohorts who are still at large. Fielding questions from journalists, the suspect said he was commissioned by someone who he referred to as “chairman” to assassinate Mr Ofodile. He said the suspect was aggrieved by the failure of the deceased to fulfil certain financial obligations to him when he (suspect)’s father took ill.

He explained that “chairman” became infuriated when his father died of the ailment and set the process of revenge in motion.

“Chairman gave us full details about the man’s (Mr Ofodile) movement from Lokoja to Abuja.

“We then waited for him and when we saw his car, we forced him to stop, dragged him out, killed him and put his body back inside the car,” he explained.

