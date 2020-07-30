UPDATE: Popular Kogi Businessman, Ofodile, Killed On Lokoja-Abuja Highway Was Assassinated By Close Associate

The Kogi State Police Command has revealed that the killers of popular businessman, Mr. Nicholas Ofodile, were assassins hired by an aggrieved associate.
The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr Ofodile was ambushed and murdered on the Lokoja-Abuja in an attacked that was suspected to be by kidnappers.
The position of police was also corroborated by the leader of the gang, one Vincent Omogor following his arrest by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives in collaboration with vigilantes in the state.
Mr Omogor and 27 others were paraded at the command’s headquarters in Lokoja yesterday.
The Commissioner of Police noted that the suspect confessed and mentioned his other cohorts who are still at large.
Fielding questions from journalists, the suspect said he was commissioned by someone who he referred to as “chairman” to assassinate Mr Ofodile. He said the suspect was aggrieved by the failure of the deceased to fulfil certain financial obligations to him when he (suspect)’s father took ill.
