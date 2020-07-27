UPDATED: FG lifts ban on executive jets

By Faith Yahaya, Abuja

The Federal government has lifted the ban on Executive Jets Services.

The airline service was suspended indefinitely by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for violating the licence given to it to operate a flight from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos.

The flight, which the service got license for, was meant to convey a Judge but it conveyed the popular musician, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley despite the restriction on interstate movements and flights.

Sirika said the ministry decided to lift the ban following compliance of the service with sanctions imposed on it.

The Minister disclosed these in Abuja during the briefing by members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: “Today, we lifted the ban on Executive Jets Air Services Limited. They have complied substantially with all of our imposed sanctions.

“They have paid parts of the fine and they have brought out a payment plan for the balance. So, we lifted the ban and they will continue to do their business.=

“These kind of things are not punitive, they are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe.”

The Minister also revealed that he was yet to get the report on the investigation conducted by the aviation industry following a violation of the COVID-19 protocols by dignitaries.

He said: “As to the VIP offenders which are undergoing investigation, the report will be on my desk this week hopefully and we will keep you posted.”

