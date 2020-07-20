UPDATED: Funtua dies after driving self to hospital

A former President of the Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria( NPAN), Mallam Isa Funtua, is dead.

The close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari died on Monday night shortly after driving himself to a hospital.

Funtua, who was a former Minister in the Second Republic, reportedly felt unease at about 4pm.

The Nation learnt he did not take things for granted and he drove himself to a hospital where he died.

A source said: “It is difficult to confirm what really happened but he lost the battle after getting to the hospital.

“Some said it was cardiac arrest but only his doctors can conform what went wrong. ”

An in-law to Buhari, the deceased would be buried on Tuesday.

Among early callers to his residence was a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mallam Wada Maida.

Until his death, he was one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in Nigeria.