Daily News

UPDATED: Funtua dies after driving self to hospital

By
0
Post Views: Visits 39

 Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation 

A former President of the Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria( NPAN), Mallam Isa Funtua, is dead.

The close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari died on Monday night shortly after driving himself to a hospital.

Funtua, who was a former Minister in the Second Republic, reportedly felt unease at about 4pm.

The Nation learnt he did not take things for granted and he drove himself to a hospital where he died.

A source said: “It is difficult to confirm what really happened but he lost the battle after getting to the hospital.

Read Also: BREAKING: Isa Funtua dies

“Some said it was cardiac arrest but only his doctors can conform what went wrong. ”

An in-law to Buhari, the deceased would be buried on Tuesday.

Among early callers to his residence was a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mallam Wada Maida.

Until his death, he was one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in Nigeria.

He had in the early 1980s established The Democrats, an all-colour newspaper which became authoritative on political matters.
His construction firm, Bulet, became a household after constructing the magnificent Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.
He recently clarified he was not seeking to be Chief of Staff to Buhari or contest the Presidency in 2023.
Although prayers were being offered for repose of his soul at Shagari Mosque in Area 1 part of Abuja, The Nation was reliably informed he would be buried by 1pm on Tuesday.

 

kidnappers of late Edo speaker’s wife demand N20m

Previous article

NiMet predicts thundery, rainy weather Tuesday to Thursday

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News