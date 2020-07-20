UPDATED: Funtua dies after driving self to hospital

Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation
A former President of the Newspapers Proprietors of Nigeria( NPAN), Mallam Isa Funtua, is dead.
The close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari died on Monday night shortly after driving himself to a hospital.
Funtua, who was a former Minister in the Second Republic, reportedly felt unease at about 4pm.
The Nation learnt he did not take things for granted and he drove himself to a hospital where he died.
A source said: “It is difficult to confirm what really happened but he lost the battle after getting to the hospital.
Read Also: BREAKING: Isa Funtua dies
“Some said it was cardiac arrest but only his doctors can conform what went wrong. ”
An in-law to Buhari, the deceased would be buried on Tuesday.
Among early callers to his residence was a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mallam Wada Maida.
Until his death, he was one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in Nigeria.
Comments