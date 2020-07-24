US condemns execution of five humanitarian aid workers

BY Victoria Ojeme

The US Embassy in Nigeria has condemned the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorist in the Northeast Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday the Embassy said, ” These brave individual dedicated their lives to easing human sufferings. We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others.

“We will remember their dedication to others.”

