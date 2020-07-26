US Navy honours Nigerian-born officer for managing $45m

Agency Reporter

For managing its largest overseas cash disbursement of $45million well, the United States Navy has honoured a Nigerian-born officer, Lt. Victor Agunbiade with the Navy and Marine Corps Development Medal.

The Navy hailed Agunbiade who emigrated to Lake Crystal, Minnesota from Nigeria in 2007,for “demonstrating superior leadership’” and “unswerving determination, wise judgment and complete dedication to duty.”

The authorities Qsaid he was able to account for every cent put in his care while serving at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti.

The award certificates says of him: “Meritorious service while serving as disbursing officer, comptroller department, Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti from October 2019 to July 2020 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Overseas Contingency Freedom.

“Demonstrating superior leadership, Lieutenant Agunbiade managed the navy’s largest cash disbursing office with $45m in cash transaction accounting for approximately 70 per cent of the navy’s overseas disbursing volume. Additionally, he maintained 100 per cent accountability of $23m across six rigorous inspections and independent audit with zero discrepancies.

“By his unswerving determination, wise judgment and complete dedication to duty, Lieutenant Agunbiade reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”

At his Camp Lemonnier duty post, Agunbiade was the officer in charge of dispersing and money collection for the entire African region.

Officials said he plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

Agunbiade enlisted in the Navy as a storekeeper in 2008 and was commissioned as an officer in 2013.

The honoree credited his success in the Navy to the lessons he learned in Nigeria and his adopted hometown of Lake Crystal.

“One key lesson in life is to treat people with respect,” Agunbiade said in an interview

He added:. “Always give your best in what you domy dad taught me that.”

Agunbiade had been named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, which is he described as his proudest distinction while serving in the Navy.

“I joined the Navy 12 years ago as an enlisted member and became a U.S. citizen a year later,” he said.

“While I didn’t join for that reason, becoming a citizen has been a blessing and a bonus and I’m proud to have given back to the Navy.”

H is the first member of his family to serve in the military and he has hopes that his son will consider choosing the Navy for three distinct reasons.

“First, I hope he does it so he can appreciate what the country has given our family. Second, it will teach him respect for diversity, and third, I hope he does it because this uniform has changed my life and I know it can change his for the better, too.”

