USAID fights HIV/AIDS with $19 million in Adamawa, Bauchi

David Adenuga Bauchi

About 75,010 orphans and vulnerable children in Adamawa and Bauchi states will have access to free HIV/AIDS treatment care and support.

This is courtesy of the U.S Government through its Agency for International Development (USAID) under its five-year $19 million Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award 4 project (ICHSSA4) .

The move is to reduce the impact of HIV/AIDS on orphans and vulnerable children, thereby assisting in attaining epidemic control.

The project is awarded to Pro-Health International and its consortium partner, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in collaboration with Bauchi State Government and other civil society organisations.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the USAID/Nigeria Mission Director Stephen M. Haykin, disclosed the target of the agency in the first year of its launching is to reach about 75,010 caregivers and vulnerable children in Adamawa and Bauchi.

He added services to be rendered include health care, education, nutrition and food security, psychological support and house hold economy strengthening among others.

He stated further there would be aggressive follow up of positive children to endure they stay on treatment and are adherent to their Antiretroviral (ARV)/drugs.

”The project seeks to reduce vulnerability of the OVC through a mix of intervention to ensure that OVC are cared for and protected by their households, communities and governments and have access to services to address their social-economic and health needs.’

”The project was awarded on the December 18, 2018 and will end in December 17, 2024. The estimated cost of the project is $19,214,888 for the period of the 5 years and will be spent through the Civil society organizations across 20 LGAs of the state.

”Our target for this funding year is to reach 75,010 beneficiaries (Care gives and Vulnerable Children),” he said.

Bauchi First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, pledged the commitment of Adamawa and Bauchi to the success of the project.

The First Lady, who was represented by the Commissioner of Women affairs and Social Development, Hajara Jibrin Gidado, assured the USAID of its continuous support and partnership as at when due.

She assured that the state would mobilise volunteers in locating OVC in the nooks and crannies of the state and provide them with adequate treatment and financial support.

