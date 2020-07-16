USAID launches $19m to fight HIV/AIDS among orphans in Bauchi, Adamawa

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched $19 million Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award 4 projects (ICHSSA4) to provide free HIV/AIDS care, education and support to 75,010 orphans and vulnerable children in Bauchi and Adamawa states.

The five-year project is awarded to Pro-Health International and its consortium partner, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), in collaboration with Bauchi State Government and other civil society organisations to assist in reducing the impact of HIV/AIDS on orphans and vulnerable children.

Speaking during the launching of the project on Wednesday in Bauchi, USAID/Nigeria Mission Director, Stephen M. Haykin, said the target of the agency in the first year of the project is to reach about 75,010 caregivers and vulnerable children with services including healthcare, education, food and nutrition, security, psychological support, household, economic strengthening, among others.

“The project was awarded on December 18, 2018 and will end on December 17, 2024.

“The estimated cost of the project is $19,214,888 USD for the period of the five years and will be spent through the civil society organisations across 20 LGAs of the state.

“Our target for this funding year is to reach 75,010 beneficiaries, care,” he said.

Earlier in her remark, on behalf of the two benefiting states, Bauchi State governor’s wife, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajara Jibrin Gidado, pledged the commitment of the benefiting states.

