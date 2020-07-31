By Henry Ojelu

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has urged Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration to renew their commitment to nation-building and make sacrifices for a better Nigeria.

In her goodwill message, Princess Oyefusi encouraged Muslims faithful to stay at home and celebrate with their families online, as the coronavirus death rate being relatively high.

She advised faithful to find technological and virtual alternatives to keep Eid traditions alive, such as virtual sermons, social media celebrations and online concerts.

She noted that religious celebrations for all faiths will have to continue to be adapted to meet social distancing rules to save lives.

“Although it is a big disappointment for Eid to be under lockdown, it is something we have gone through with Ramadan. It is difficult but we’re kind of used to it.”

Princess Abiodun Oyefusi appealed to the Muslim ummah to show understanding in this regard and support government in stemming down the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

She therefore advised faithful to use the occasion to pray for Allah’s intervention in the battle against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“It is with great pleasure that I send greetings of peace and goodwill to our Brothers and Sisters of the Islamic faith as they observe and celebrate Eid ul Adha,”

Vanguard

The post Use Eid el Kabir to renew commitment to nation buidling, PDP stalwart tells Muslims appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...