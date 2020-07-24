Uzoma sets to produce Africa’s highest grossing film

By Sam Anokam

South African-based Nigerian filmmaker, Jeffy Uzoma, has embarked on an audacious project believed to be Africa’s highest grossing film.

He migrated to South Africa in 2013 where he has worked his way up the chain in the entertainment industry.

In the first few months after relocating to South Africa, he managed to pull off the biggest event in his province at that time.

“As a Nigerian entertainer in South Africa, it’s been quite a journey and a blessing at the same time.

“There is a market in South Africa, and in Africa as a whole for events, filmmaking and music. I started with events.

“My goal there was to attract a good number of people to go have fun at a spot and with that, I was able to make a living.”

He went into filmmaking shortly after and has been able to work on some of the most critically-acclaimed films in South Africa.

He worked on ‘Pain in Love’, a flick which shone a light on women’s abuse in South Africa.

‘Driven’, ‘Pulane’, ‘Dangerous Affection,’ and ‘Lost Lovers’ are some South African popular flicks that Fidelis has worked on.

On TV, Fidelis also has his hands on the award-winning talk show ‘Life with Thami’.

“We have been able to develop and produce a couple of films in different genres, one-hour dramas for television, soap operas. I have been able to write, direct and edit some of my projects,” he said.

“It has also been a blessing to have networks and broadcasters being able to commission or licence our projects. That’s one thing that any indie filmmaker will appreciate and find it awesome that people see your work as worthy of commissioning or licensing.”

While most of his projects are South Africa-driven, what he has in the works are productions that we believe will have a deep resonance with the entire continent and the Diaspora.

“I have just finished scripting a couple of projects that we intend to put on video on demand platforms and we are currently developing what we believe will be one of Africa’s highest-grossing films ever,” he said.

“In addition, we’re developing other TV shows and original concepts. There’s one specific passion project that also involves several South African media personalities.

“I’m working on the second edition of our annual live concert event, but this time it’s going to be a virtual event due to the COVID 19 restrictions.

“This pandemic is teaching us to adapt and embrace change at an accelerated rate. It forces us to seek new avenues and opportunities beyond the conventional.”

