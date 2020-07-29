VC lists financial opportunities in Coronavirus disruptions

By Evelyn Osagie

The number Seven is often regarded as symbolic of “perfection” in some religious circles. It was no wonder, then, the Cedar Generation Gospel Outreach rolled the drums as it clocked seven recently.

It initially planned a memorable anniversary, but it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ile-Ife, Osun State-based church, however, assembled financial experts who identified investment opportunities in the COVID-19 era, irrespective of age, location and experience.

According to the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof. Ayobami Salami, many businesses are having problems during the pandemic because their owners lack financial intelligence.

He made the submission at a webinar, which was open to non-members, held by the church to mark its anniversary.

Themed: “Post-COVID-I9 and Career Path Development”, the webinar featured professionals, led by the don, who is also the church’s presiding pastor.

The cleric was of the view that whoever did not like the result he was getting in their business should not blame COVID-19 but the way they responded to it.

Stressing that the Coronavirus birthed new opportunities, particularly in businesses that didn’t exist before., Salami said: “We are in a unique time and must stand up to meet the challenges of our time.

COVID-19 is a novel pandemic which calls for novel ideas and strategies to deal with its consequences. That is why, as we commence, I am focusing on “Navigating through a Period of Disruptive Change Unscathed”.

My introductory message, a verse from the Book of Ecclesiastes 9:11 (KJV) explains it all- ‘I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all’.

“The tripod on which our ministry stands is to raise a cedar generation that will be holy, healthy and highly successful.

I thank God for today that for this our seventh anniversary celebration. And in line with one of the legs of the tripod and the vision of the ministry, we have organised this enlightenment and empowerment programme not only for the members of this ministry but everyone who joins us to benefit it from it.”

Calling for strategic collaborations and mentorships, he emphasised the importance of individual self-assessment done to identify gaps to enable one be a player in the next phase of the ‘new normal’.

He said: “And we must not be late immigrants into the digital space. To illustrate this, we can look at available data.

Whatsapp, in this 2020, has over two billion users, with about 1.6 billion people accessing the app daily. Similarly, Facebook generates 500,000 daily new users, while Twitter flaunts over 1.2 million users accessing the app daily.

This suggests that there is a race to the digital space and this may not be so palpable because the space is not dimensional.

So, the COVID-19 has accelerated the migration from the geodetic space to the digital space, especially in the developing world.

“The elasticity of the digital space presents great opportunities. Nigeria is a country with limited geodetic boundary, but the digital space is boundless and elastic.

We can look at the example of paper money in terms of the Naira, Dollar and Euro. However, in post-COVID-19, crypto currency promises to be a major force and this can also represent an opportunity to earn passive income.

There are many of us who are intellectuals but lack financial education. We must quickly address this issue and rise to the challenge.

Post COVID-19, paper money would not be a major issue, with the rising power of digital money which can be created, safe and secure through a block chain technology.

And although Nigeria competes strongly in Africa, we need to focus strongly on using it for investment instrument rather than mere trading. My advice, therefore, is that you should not miss the transition as, for good, there is a shift in paradigm.”

Other speakers were the Chief Executive Officer of Winsbom, Dr Deji Osasona, and cybercrime expert Opeyemi Onifade, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...