A real estate company, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited is set to unveil its first phase of buildings named Camberwall Courts in Abijo Lagos. Scheduled to hold on July 16, 17, and 18 respectively, the unveiling aims to showcase Camberwall Court which comprises 6 apartment buildings; each with a total number of 8 apartments, ranging […]

The post Veritasi Homes Limited set to unveil affordable homes appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

