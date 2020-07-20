Vet doctors remanded for supplying military uniform to rustlers

From Justina Asishana, Minna

A Chief Magistrates Court has ordered that two veterinary doctors, Napas Kefas and Caleb Gavers, be remanded in a Department of State Services (DSS) facility for allegedly supplying military camouflage uniform to armed bandits.

The suspects will remain in custody till July 27 when Magistrate Nasiru Muazu rules on their bail application.

Prosecutors said the two men, apart from providing military uniform to rustlers, also treated animals stolen in Niger and Zamfara states.

The vet doctors reportedly admitted being engaged by one Dogo Gadi, an alleged cattle rustler, to treat his animals, but denied ever meeting him, except speaking with him on the phone. They also claimed to be unaware that he was a rustler.

