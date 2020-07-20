By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – FORMER Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to purge his administration of persons with corrupt traits stating that victimization and corruption is wallowing under his watch.

Chief Kokori who is also a board of trustee member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from Delta State, also asked the people of the Niger Delta region to hold President Buhari responsible for the recent corruption allegations bedevilling the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The elder statesman in a chat with Vanguard, questioned the actions of the presidency in respect to the forensic audit in the NDDC saying, “What has the presidency done as regards the forensic audit that they keep talking about? There is no firm (audit firm) of international repute doing any job there.

“The authorities do not bother about the NDDC, they do not probe people. The presidency should be held liable for all the useless corruption that is going on in the NDDC. But I believe the whole problem is in the hand of the president and the government. The fault is in the hand of the government as it does not probe that place.

“Every single person in the Niger Delta knows that the NDDC has not fulfilled anything, it is just meant for those privileged to be appointed there so when they get there, they steal all the monies and become billions as they bribe their way into office and have to make returns.

“They say, oh, Buhari is a good man, yet you will not intervene despite the fact that everybody around you is corrupt? So what kind of good man or good president is that? Yet victimization and corruption are wallowing under your watch?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Victimization, corruption wallowing under your watch, Kokori tells Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...