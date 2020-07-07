Victor Osimhen To Become Nigeria’s Most Costliest Footballer

Victor Osimhen is on the verge of becoming Nigeria’s most expensive footballer if he makes the move to Napoli, the street journal reports.

the 21-year-old has since arrived in Italy for talks with the Serie A club.

However, the Super Eagles striker is yet to put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will see him earn around €2.5m per year.

Victor’s exploits with Lille last season, when he scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across all competitions, has seen several clubs launch mammoth bids to sign him this summer, with Napoli already tabling €60m for the Nigerian and have offered a reported salary of €2.5m per annum in a four-year deal.

He was voted the club’s player of the year and also scooped the prize for the Best African Player in Ligue 1.

The deal is expected to be completed this week, and if successful will surpass the £38m that Everton paid Arsenal for Alex Iwobi last season.

The previous records were held by Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa, when they joined new clubs in recent years.

Iheanacho broke the then-record of most expensive Nigerian footballer of all-time when he sealed a move from Manchester City to Leicester City in 2017.

The former U-17 champion switched the Etihad for the King Power Stadium for £25m, surpassing Ighalo’s £20m move from Watford to Changchun Yatai earlier.

“My friends from Charleroi told me how well he (Osimhen) played before going to France,” the Belgian told Il Mattino on Monday.

“I don’t know if he will come, but in any case, he is precisely the type of footballer that Napoli needs.”

