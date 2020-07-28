VIDEO And Suicide Note Of A Nigerian Man Who Committed Suicide After Twitter Influencer Accused Him Of Sexual Assault Emerge

A video and suicide note of Izuchukwu Madubueze, a Nigerian man who committed suicide after a Twitter influencer accused him of alleged rape has emerged.

The video captured the moment Izu read his suicide note before shooting himself.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Izu, from Anambra state, committed suicide in the US July 16, after a Twitter user accused him of harassing a woman.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, United States, reported that the Nigerian entrepreneur died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Izuchukwu Madubueze was the victim of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 16, 2020. The case is open and active and no further information will be provided at this time,” the police said.

Izu, before taking his life, recorded himself reading his suicide note.

In the video which has emerged online, he left a lovely message for his family as well as a word of his accuser.

Izu said:

“I feel like it’ll be awesome to say some last words before I leave.

“In the last couple of weeks, I have seen the tweets. I have heard from several people, I’ve also seen some people who I expected a lot more from subtweeting me and I wasn’t ever given a fair chance to clear my name or explain my side of the story or verify whether any of the allegations against me were true or not.

“To my family, first of all, I apologize for bringing disgrace to your name. I love you all unconditionally from the bottom of my heart.”

“To my mum, I pray you stay strong, ” he said with a shaky voice.

“To my dad, you always said God will never give me a load that’s too heavy to carry but last two years have been the heaviest moments of my life… actually last three years have been the heaviest moments of my life.

“To my little bro, Ekene, I love you man. I wish we hadn’t grown super distant.

“To my sister, I love you so much sis. You have great things in store for you. You’re gonna be a very very great person.”

Addressing the accuser, he said:

“To Ify and Duby I wronged and who I… who said I groped them, which hurts a lot.

“To girls who posted the list, thank you for posting the list.”

“I mean, like I told you, Nani, I can’t shoot the messenger. but your attitude not to work towards clearing up accusations was piss-poor. You denied me the opportunity to clear my name and you refused to tell me what exactly I did that was harassment, even after I provided proof that I didn’t harass this person….”

After recording the suicide note, Izu also scheduled a short note that was posted on Twitter on July 17, one day after his death.

The tweet read: “Oh, and if you’re reading this, I’m dead. Lol.”

Izu was reacting to a list which a Twitter influencer, Nani uploaded where a number of men were named as people accused of sexual assault, harassment, or rape.

Izu’s name was listed and he was accused of harassment.

The Twitter influencer deactivated her account after news of Izu’s death emerged.

Watch the video below

