VIDEO: Drama as Fayose-led Ekiti PDP camp takes secret oath

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Drama ensued in Ekiti State, on Monday, as members of the political camp of the former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, were allegedly forced to take an oath, as seen in a viral video.

It was just like a home movie as the wards executives, in the video which lasts five minutes and two seconds, pledged unflinching allegiance to Fayose and laid curses on themselves, should they by any means betray him.

Vanguard gathered that the move was allegedly taken to prevent some of them from shifting allegiance to Senator Biodun Olujimi’s Repositioning group.

The PDP in the state has, for some time, been polarised into two factions over leadership issues between Fayose and Olujimi.

In the video, each party executives, after mentioning his/her name, declares: “If I betray Osokole Ayo Fayose, may the ground swallow me.”

Among the notable personalities in the oath-taking process is the former PDP Chairman in the state, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo; former member of the State House Assembly, Dayo Akinleye Maxima, and Mr Mike Adeosun.

Others include Mr Segun Ademile, Mr Aniyikaye Ayo, Mr Olayiwola Oderinde, Princess Oriade Adefunke, Mr Ayo Komolafe, Mr Michael Ojo, and Mrs Yemisi Fajuyi.

The others are Mr Taye Olusile, Osalusi Niyi (Youth Leader), Oni Dada, Wale Owoeye, Dele Mackurly, Mr Abiodun Olu, Kehinde Agbede, Olu Asiwaju, Adeola Adebayo, Kayode Olaleye and others.

A party source, who confided in our reporter, said the party leaders were coerced into the oath-taking

Reacting to the video, the former state PDP Chairman, Chief Olu-Ojo denied indulging in any secret oath, describing the allegation as “malicious”.

Olu-Ojo said: “It was not oath-taking, but an affirmation of loyalty to our leader, Fayose”.

“There was nothing secret. It was an open meeting. It was not an oath-taking because in the course of activities there was no Bible, Quran, Iron, blood, and other objects to swear with.

“It was an individual opinion. Nobody repeated anything after me. Everybody stated whatever they wanted to say on his or her own accord.

“There was no special language while reading. It was individual words that were used. And we were making pledges in the manner; which is an affirmation.”

Also reacting, Fayose who spoke through his media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, denied that there was oath-taking.

“Did you see Fayose in that video? Did you see any object like the Bible, the Quran, iron? If no, how does that amount to oath-taking?

“When people gathered to express their allegiance to their leader, how does that amount to oath-taking?

“I can tell you that the video was not leaked. It was released by one of the people there. If they have done something wrong, would they have released it?

“We have seen the picture of Chris Ngige in Okija shrine, did you see those people in the shrine performing the ritual?

“There are more important issues in the country than what happened at Ijero Local Government.”

