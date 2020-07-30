The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in the video below, tackled Army sector commander in Borno after Boko Haram fighters opened fire on his convoy.

The attack by the Jihadist members was said to have occurred at Baga town in Borno.

However, the army sector commander repeatedly informed Governor Zulum that there were no Boko Haram members in the area the attack was said to have occurred.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post Video: Gov Zulum tackles army sector commander after Boko Haram attacks his convoy appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...