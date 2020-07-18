Daily News

(VIDEO): Joy Nunieh testifies before House C’ttee public hearing on NDDC

By Idowu Bankole

The former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, has appeared before the house of representatives committee on NDDC, testifying on the alleged misappropriation of funds in the agency.

Thecable reported that Nunieh was meant to testify on Thursday before the committee but some police officers prevented her from leaving her residence in Rivers state.

It took the intervention of Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, to get her out of the siege.

The house committee is probing alleged mismanagement of funds by the current interim management committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

Meanwhile, The House committee public hearing on NDDC has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Mr Pondei to appear before it on Monday to testify on the ongoing NDDC probe.

