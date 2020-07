Police have failed to disclose the whereabouts of 33-year-old Kingsley Tariuwa since SARS operatives arrested him at a night club in Port Harcourt on January 5

The post VIDEO: Seven months after police arrest, driver’s family demand whereabouts appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

The post VIDEO: Seven months after police arrest, driver’s family demand whereabouts appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...