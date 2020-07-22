Daily News

VIDEO: Three-storey building collapses in Ebonyi

A three- storey building under construction in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi has collapsed.

The building is located at Nkaliki Road opposite the Abakaliki Local Government Council Headquarters.

 

