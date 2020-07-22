Daily News VIDEO: Three-storey building collapses in Ebonyi By Oamen Eromosele 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 64 A three- storey building under construction in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi has collapsed. The building is located at Nkaliki Road opposite the Abakaliki Local Government Council Headquarters. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments