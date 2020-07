Aston Villa climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Egypt winger Trezeguet clinched a priceless 1-0 win against Arsenal on Tuesday.

The post Villa out of relegation zone as Trezeguet sinks Arsenal appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Villa out of relegation zone as Trezeguet sinks Arsenal appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...