VON-DG commends Dogara’s return to APC

By Dennis Agbo

DIRECTOR General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu has commended former speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s return to the All Progressives Congress, APC, noting that the action portends good omen for the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Okechukwu said that Dogara must have been attracted back to APC by President Muhammadu Buhari’s agrarian revolution and the transformation going on in the party under the Caretaker Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Muhammadu Buni.

The VON-DG who spoke in Enugu during the weekend predicted more defections to APC as the 2023 elections approach.

“Dogara’s return to All APC is a good omen to our great party. He could be likened to a woman who has married two husbands and returned to the first husband,” he said.

Okechukwu described the return of Dogara as a clear reflection that APC has more transparent officials, better programs and had done more with little resources.

He said it does not matter if the return of Dogara to APC was politically motivated or otherwise, insisting that the former speaker acted in the national interest.

“To me, whether local or national politics, Dogara must have noticed that there are positive changes and realpolitik transformation going in the soul of APC, which will attract more progressives as we approach 2023 general elections,” Okechukwu said.

He maintained that Dogara has out of the box of the cacophony of voices of heart-rendering insecurity, gross unemployment and seeming hopeless in the land, came to the inevitable conclusion that all hands have to be on the deck to salvage the country from the cliff-hang.

