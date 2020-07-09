Vp Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4bn from Magu –Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Wednesday said there was no truth in a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received N4bn from the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The reports had claimed that Magu told the presidential panel probing him that he gave Osinbajo N4bn after the vice president asked him to release part of recovered loot.

But Akande, in a statement made available to journalists, described the reports as false and baseless.

He wrote, “With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the probe panel investigating Mr Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.”

Akande said Osinbajo would not be distracted by the campaigns of lies and calumny.

He said the online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.

