Vp Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki denies ownership of N800m property in Abuja

Kiki Osinbajo, daughter of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the allegation that she owns an Abuja property worth N800 million.

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and blogger, Jackson Ude had made the allegation via a tweet.

Ude had wondered where Kiki Osinbajo raised N800 million to invest in the property where she operates her business in Abuja.

“How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800 million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja?” Ude had tweeted.

However, Kiki has refuted the allegation, stressing that she is a tenant in the said property.

Kiki Osinbajo, who named her landlord as Mr Musa Adams, urged critics to verify her claim at Abuja Geographic Information System, AGIS.

The daughter of the Vice President made the clarification on her verified Instagram page.

Kiki osinbajo: “For me, its completely unbelievable that a grown man will sit in his home and lie about me. A grown man who possibly has children of my age.

“Like many young women in Nigeria, I work hard, it may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and be successful on her own steam.

“Anyone can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at AGIS in Abuja.

” I’m a tenant in that property. My landlord’s name is Mr Musa Adams.”

