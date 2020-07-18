Daily News

Wardrobe essentials

By
By Kehinde Oluleye

Stick with classic cuts. Go for fashion pieces that are well structured.

  • Good blazers don’t go out of style. They are ever trendy and classics.
  • The power of a bag-It’s fashionable to carry just one big bag that will contain all your necessities and fits your lifestyle.
  • Neutral pieces are a wardrobe staple any time, any day.
  • With neutral pieces, you can mix and match effectively.
  • Don’t let the dress wear you, wear the dress! The black dress (LBD) gets edgy little when paired with cool leather pumps and handbags, silver chain bangles and earrings.
  • Classic cocktail ring will give your look an instant dash.
  • Jazz up your look with a hat/beret.
  • Oriental/floral prints are apparent this season and add a subtle and sexy appeal to one’s look. Floral prints come in different patterns and designs, depending on the style. Go for prints that complement your look.
  • Use a brooch to bring attention to your outfit.
  • You can use a belt to accentuate your waist, though it depends on the design.
  • Go for a clutch purse to glam-up the outfit.
  • Spice up your look with sunglasses
  • Wear patent shoes to make you look sleek.
  • Lastly, add a pair of stylish over-sized earrings to make a chic and lasting statement.

