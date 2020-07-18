Wardrobe essentials

By Kehinde Oluleye

Stick with classic cuts. Go for fashion pieces that are well structured.

Good blazers don’t go out of style. They are ever trendy and classics.

The power of a bag-It’s fashionable to carry just one big bag that will contain all your necessities and fits your lifestyle.

Neutral pieces are a wardrobe staple any time, any day.

With neutral pieces, you can mix and match effectively.

Don’t let the dress wear you, wear the dress! The black dress (LBD) gets edgy little when paired with cool leather pumps and handbags, silver chain bangles and earrings.

Classic cocktail ring will give your look an instant dash.

Jazz up your look with a hat/beret.

Oriental/floral prints are apparent this season and add a subtle and sexy appeal to one’s look. Floral prints come in different patterns and designs, depending on the style. Go for prints that complement your look.

Use a brooch to bring attention to your outfit.

You can use a belt to accentuate your waist, though it depends on the design.

Go for a clutch purse to glam-up the outfit.

Spice up your look with sunglasses

Wear patent shoes to make you look sleek.

Lastly, add a pair of stylish over-sized earrings to make a chic and lasting statement.

