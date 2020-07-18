Wardrobe essentials

By Kehinde Oluleye
Stick with classic cuts. Go for fashion pieces that are well structured.
- Good blazers don’t go out of style. They are ever trendy and classics.
- The power of a bag-It’s fashionable to carry just one big bag that will contain all your necessities and fits your lifestyle.
- Neutral pieces are a wardrobe staple any time, any day.
- With neutral pieces, you can mix and match effectively.
- Don’t let the dress wear you, wear the dress! The black dress (LBD) gets edgy little when paired with cool leather pumps and handbags, silver chain bangles and earrings.
- Classic cocktail ring will give your look an instant dash.
- Jazz up your look with a hat/beret.
- Oriental/floral prints are apparent this season and add a subtle and sexy appeal to one’s look. Floral prints come in different patterns and designs, depending on the style. Go for prints that complement your look.
- Use a brooch to bring attention to your outfit.
- You can use a belt to accentuate your waist, though it depends on the design.
- Go for a clutch purse to glam-up the outfit.
- Spice up your look with sunglasses
- Wear patent shoes to make you look sleek.
- Lastly, add a pair of stylish over-sized earrings to make a chic and lasting statement.
