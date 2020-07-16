Warri doctor dies in isolation centre

From Elo Edremoda, Warri
A former Zonal Medical Director of the Central Hospital, Warri, Dr. Toju Eresanara, is dead.
Eresanara reportedly passed on Wednesday morning.
According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba, after testing positive to the virus.
The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Paul Okunbor confirmed the development in a short text message to our correspondent.
“Yes, it is true. Early hours of this morning, we lost him” Okunbor’s message read.
“A good man, a great man and professional dedicated to his work and patients. He was a dear friend and team player,” Okunbor stated.
Until his death, he was a Consultant Anaesthetist of Central Hospital, Warri.
