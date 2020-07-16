Warri doctor dies in isolation centre

From Elo Edremoda, Warri

A former Zonal Medical Director of the Central Hospital, Warri, Dr. Toju Eresanara, is dead.

Eresanara reportedly passed on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba, after testing positive to the virus.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Paul Okunbor confirmed the development in a short text message to our correspondent.

“Yes, it is true. Early hours of this morning, we lost him” Okunbor’s message read.

“A good man, a great man and professional dedicated to his work and patients. He was a dear friend and team player,” Okunbor stated.

Until his death, he was a Consultant Anaesthetist of Central Hospital, Warri.

Like this: Like Loading...