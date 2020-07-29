We are investigating killing of Kaduna lawyer – Police

The police in Kaduna State have commenced investigation into the killing of a‎ Kaduna-based lawyer, Haro Gandu, by gunmen at his Abuja Road residence on Sunday, 26 July, 2020 and abduction of his wife and son.

Daily Trust gathered that late Gandu was an Assistant Director in the state Ministry of Justice.

Timothy Gandu, a former Commissioner of Economic Planning in Kaduna State who revealed how bandits killed his brother, had disclosed that they gained access into the house by pulling down a window.

They shot the victim on the shoulder as he was trying to escape.

The spokesman of the police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told Daily Trust that the command has deployed its personnel to the area to rescue the victims.

“Already efforts are on top gear and we have deployed security around the area with the hope to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

Kidnapping has become rampant in Kaduna metropolis and environs despite efforts by the government and security agencies to curb the menace.

