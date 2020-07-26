We can help government identify, value abandoned properties – Wike

President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Emmanuel Wike on Saturday said abandoned Federal Government properties scattered across Nigeria can be identified and valued for the benefit of all Nigerians. Wike in a chat with journalists on Saturday said his organization has put structures in place to ensure that these scattered properties […]

