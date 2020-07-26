We can’t withdraw title conferred on Fani-Kayode – Shinkafi

The Shinkafi Emirate Council in Zamfara state has said it cannot withdraw the traditional title it conferred on former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, because the ‘title is irrevocable and irreversible.’

The Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwash had last week, conferred on Fani-Kayode the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi.”

But some members of the Shinkafi Emirate Council and politicians protested against the Emir’s decision.

Five Shinkafi Emirate Council members also relinquished their chieftaincy titles over the conferment of the traditional title on Fani-Kayode.

However, the Wambai Shinkafi, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi in a statement on behalf of the emirate on Sunday, said it is the Emir’s prerogative to confer any chieftaincy title on any person whom he feels is deserving of such a title.

Shinkafi urged security agencies to invite the protesting chieftaincy titleholders for questioning, saying, “They are beating the drums of war and fanning the embers of disunity and religious crisis.”

Shinkafi stated that the five titleholders who resigned in protest would soon be replaced and cautioned politicians against politicising the issue and bringing ethnicity and religion into it.

“The title given to Fani-Kayode stems from the long relationship between his father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode (SAN) and Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi. They worked in the same law firm and he handed over his son to Shinkafi for mentorship.

“Everybody knows what the late Fani-Kayode stood for, he was among those that moved the motion for the independence of this nation, he was a nationalist and Deputy Premier of the Western Region so what is wrong in honouring his son” he queried.

“Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North. It is worthy of note that several Northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on Southerners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with Chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto, Chief Rochas Okorocha (Danjekan Sokoto), Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Wakilin Anka), and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was conferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara among others.

“There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or Northerners and Southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and represented the whole of Nigeria,” the emirate added.

