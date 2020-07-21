Daily News

‘We paid N20m ransom for kidnapped woman’

By
By Linus Oota, Lafia 

Wife of the slain immigration officer in Nasarawa State, Salisu Usman Maku, Mrs. Asma’u Salisu Maku has been released by her abductors but it was after N20 million ransom was paid, a family member has said.

Mrs Maku was kidnapped on July 14 in her residence in Gudi town, Akwanga council alongside her husband who was later killed by the kidnappers.

The kidnappers also killed Usman’s younger sister, Sa’adatu.

Commissioner of Police, Bola Lange, said the officers who were at a nearby checkpoint have been arrested and detained for failing  to stop the criminals.

