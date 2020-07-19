We pulled strings before my daughter’s murder was investigated — Pa Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has said he had to “pulls strings” for his daughter’s murder to be investigated, as he had been told nothing would happen to the killers.

Pa Fasoranti said this in an interview with Vanguard, when asked to comment on repeated calls for restructuring to solve the many problems in the country.

His daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, was killed along Benin/Ore Expressway on July 12, 2019.

On the need for restructuring, Fasoranti said: “What I think is necessary is for us to come together and chart a way forward. There are corruption and killings here and there.

“My daughter was murdered and there seem to be some people who are protected.”

Asked what he meant by some people being protected, the statesman said: “But for the fact that we pulled some strings, that murder would have gone without any action taken.

“The authorities were not keen on investigating, until we cried out and pulled some strings, otherwise nothing would have happened.

“When I cried out and demanded that something should be done, the powers-that-be were reluctant and they told me that nothing would happen.

“Nothing would have happened and she would have been killed in vain. There are some protected people and sacred cows; when atrocities are committed nothing happens to them.

“In a situation like that, the citizens are not safe, they are not satisfied. They are disgruntled and they begin to wonder where to go. We have no other country, but Nigeria.

“That is why Afenifere is crying that something better should happen. For instance, if anything happens and you need police attention, they should be able to handle it locally and not refer it to Abuja.

“We are crying for regional police.”

