We will bring oil coys in our domain to their knees if… ― Ndokwa youths warn FG

By Ochuko Akuopha

Youths Wing of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, has issued a two weeks ultimatum to th e Federal Governmen t, FG, accede to their demands, failing which it would bring oil companies operating in the Ndokwa nation to their knees.

Youths of the ethnic nationality, at a press conference held a Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, warned that any attempt by the Federal Government to sell any of the marginal oil fields in their domain to non-indigenes “will be met with full-scale resistance.

A statement containing the ultimatum signed by Comrades Afam Ogbolu, Bright Enueshike and Azuka Odanike urged the Federal Government to “immediately compel all multinational oil companies in Ndokwa Nation to sign a favourable Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with host communities in Ndokwa Nation, and abide by it.

“It is crystal clear that the FG is trying to cut out Ndokwa nation from Niger Delta, if not, how do you explain the non-inclusion of Ndokwa people in the NDDC board, or any Niger Delta agencies, since inception, we call on the FG, to appoint a Ndokwa person as the Managing Director of NDDC now.

“There is no FG presence in Ndokwa nation, except FG correctional centre, we call on the FG to immediately cite a Federal Polytechnic or a University of Technology in any part of Ndokwa nation.

“We call on the Executive Director Social services in DESOPADEC, to lead the two other commissioners to start the processes of oil quantum review in Ndokwa nation, we cant continue to accept the 9% derivation formula done in 2007, even after more oil companies has been established in Ndokwa nation, and Ndokwa nation has the highest gas deposit in Subsaharan Africa.

“We urge all multinational oil companies in Ndokwa nation, to immediately relocate their headquarters to Ndokwa land, or we stop them from operating in Ndokwa nation.

“The Step-down of electricity project in Ndokwa nation should be immediately completed.

“We call on the Federal Government to immediately repatriate over 2000 illegal immigrants from India, China, Lebanon and others illegally working in oil companies in Ndokwa nation, as they have also illegally taken jobs belonging to our youths for themselves.

“We call on the FG to quickly attend to our demands in two weeks, or all oil facilities including Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Sterling Global Oil, Pillar Oil, Platform Petroleum Company, Chorus Energy, Midwestern Oil & Gas, and others in Ndokwa nation, will be brought to their knees.”

