We’ll convert abandoned public structures to economically viable ones — Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that said converting abandoned public structures in the state to purposeful infrastructure befitting a megacity.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Kano, Government House, Ameen K. Yassar.

According to the statement, apparently responding to allegations by the opposition PDP that his administration was selling off public property, Dr. Ganduje said “We need to be innovative in ensuring that such abandoned structures are converted into edifices that will ensure the sustainability of Kano city”.

“Instead of allowing economically viable structures to lay fallow, we are considering proposals on how to make the projects that will change the physical landscape of Kano as well as revenue earners for the state,” he added.

The statement indicated that Ganduje made the assertion on Wednesday shortly after presentations before the state executive council, by two companies, willing to work with the state government to transform two abandoned public structures, on a build-operate-transfer basis.

“The first proposal was from FARI Properties Ltd, intending to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential complex while the other proposal was from LAMASH Properties Ltd., who signified intention to remodel the old Triumph Publishing Company to a Modern Forex Market,” the statement read in part.

